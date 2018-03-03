McMaster University Chamber Orchestra presents “Baltic Brilliance” Eesti Elu

The Chamber Orchestra at McMaster University is pleased to present its first concert of the year entitled “Baltic Brilliance” on Sunday,

March 11 at 3pm.



The program will honour and highlight beautiful music stemming from the ingenious work of this region’s composers as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be celebrating their 100th anniversary of independence this year, and Finland marked its anniversary in 2017.



Pastoralsvit by Swedish composer Erik Lars Larsson, Cantus Articus for birds and orchestra by Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara as well as two Estonian works, Concerto Semplice for guitar and strings by Tonu Korvits and Videvik by Heino Eller all promise to delight our listeners. In addition, the orchestra’s string quartet will perform the second movement from String Quartet No. 3 by Latvia’s Peteris Vasks and our featured soloist is McMaster University’s guitar intructor Pat Freely.



Please join us for our exciting concert on Sunday, March 11th in McMaster University’s lovely new concert hall, located on the main floor of L. R. Wilson Hall, 1280 Main Street West, Hamilton. Parking is located underground for accessibility to the hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.