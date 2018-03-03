Eesti Elu
McMaster University Chamber Orchestra presents “Baltic Brilliance” Eesti Elu
Eestlased Kanadas 03 Mar 2018 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
The Chamber Orchestra at McMaster University is pleased to present its first concert of the year entitled “Baltic Brilliance” on Sunday,
March 11 at 3pm.

The program will honour and highlight beautiful music stemming from the ingenious work of this region’s composers as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be celebrating their 100th anniversary of independence this year, and Finland marked its anniversary in 2017.

Pastoralsvit by Swedish composer Erik Lars Larsson, Cantus Articus for birds and orchestra by Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara as well as two Estonian works, Concerto Semplice for guitar and strings by Tonu Korvits and Videvik by Heino Eller all promise to delight our listeners. In addition, the orchestra’s string quartet will perform the second movement from String Quartet No. 3 by Latvia’s Peteris Vasks and our featured soloist is McMaster University’s guitar intructor Pat Freely.

Please join us for our exciting concert on Sunday, March 11th in McMaster University’s lovely new concert hall, located on the main floor of L. R. Wilson Hall, 1280 Main Street West, Hamilton. Parking is located underground for accessibility to the hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Mar 14 2018 - Toronto Eesti Maja
Eesti Keskuse projekti koosolek

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja