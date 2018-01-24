Markus Alliksaar resigns from Toronto Estonian House board

Some of you may have heard that I have resigned as director of the Estonian House Board. This is correct. I resigned on the morning of Jan 17th. My resignation arises from incompatible views concerning corporate governance of an entity such as the Estonian House, and my sense that I can be a more effective contributor to the community off the board than on it.Unfortunately, an ‘us-against-them ‘mentality has developed between the Estonian House and significant elements of the Toronto Estonian community. I have come to believe that the way the Estonian House Renewal Project has been managed is principally to blame. To my horror, I see the Toronto Estonian community bifurcating along socioeconomic lines. Unless we can step in and bring the warring factions together now — a serious if not insurmountable challenge this late in the process — I think the community rifts that the mishandling of the renewal process has created will be with us for decades to come, long after the fate of the Estonian House has been decided. I have spoken to many people who have vowed to me never to set foot in the new building that is being touted.It has been said that the mark of a judicious and viable system of governance is one where those whose views have not prevailed still feel that their ideas have been given a fair shake, and thus are left with confidence in the process and loyalty to the decision-making institution. This is definitely not the case right now. Nevertheless, the important thing is not re-hashing the past but rather thinking about how best to move forward.In my opinion, there are two problems that require immediate attention. The first concerns the flow of information to the public. A policy of openness needs to be established. Instead of restricting debate by restricting access to information, the renewal process — on which the survival of our community depends — should be opened up. As well, all board meetings should be made public (with the sensitive items, and sensitive items only, confined to in camera sessions). We have to remember that the Estonian House is a community center. It is not Apple Corporation or the National Security Agency. Without community good will, the Estonian House is nothing.The second problem concerns the Estonian House’s corporate governance. Its power structure is ill suited for a community center because its shareholder meetings are dominated by its large shareholders. For instance, at a typical AGM, roughly a third of the votes present come from its largest shareholder. To apply some basic arithmetic, this means that if all the other shareholders present wish to override the will of the largest shareholder, they will need 75% of the remaining votes in order to prevail. If another large shareholder group sides with the largest, then everybody else at the meeting is for all intents and purposes disenfranchised. In this way, two voices can silence the rest of the community. This situation has led to two results: first, the average Estonian House shareholder has come to feel alienated from THEIR house, and second, the board has become unresponsive to the expressed will of the house’s end users.To solve this problem, the Estonian House must be converted from a share-based organization — where one member can have hundreds of votes —into a member-based organization, where each member has one vote. In such an organization, the majority of votes cast at a members’ meeting would really reflect the desire of the majority of the members present. I have no doubt that if the Estonian House were member-based, the decisions that govern its future and its operations would be completely different, and would enjoy the confidence of all stakeholders.Furthermore, in order to limit the damage to our community, a moratorium should be put into place on all major decisions. In other words, no big decision affecting our cultural home should be made until the Estonian House has been restructured. In this way, the decision we reach about the center of our community will actually reflect the will of our community. We need to ignore high-pressure sales tactics that seek to rush through big decisions because the most important thing at stake is our social cohesion. All other goals are secondary because without a sense of common purpose, we cease to be a community in any meaningful sense. Social cohesion demands that every important decision should not only be legalistically valid but be felt to be morally valid by the community at large. Only decisions reached in a truly democratic fashion — where each voice has the same chance to be heard, and each voice has one vote — can possess this kind of legitimacy.As an Estonian House shareholder and member of the Toronto Estonian community who is no longer serving on its board, I intend to work publicly towards these goals.