john artiklile Raadiosaade "Räägime asjast"... : http://new.euro-med.dk/20170619-hellmuth-kohl-europe-cannot-be-home-for-millions-differing-from-judeo-christian-beliefs-lone-wolf-national-policy-belongs-to-past.php...

Trull artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : Wasn't there an armed robbery of a charity casino at the Eesti Maja a while back? The lasketiir...

lugeja artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : Right. Because open carry laws have done wonders to prevent gun violence.

Range artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : Firearms make everyone safer, it has been demonstrated through studies. I don't violent crime...

Right to carry artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : If open carry laws were in effect, I'll bet this never would have happened. But Trudeau would never...

wabariiklane artiklile Võidupüha ja võidutulede süütamise... : Kehra lahingu vabadussõja mälestussammas on Lahinguväljal plaanis avada Eesti juubeliaasta puhul...

Jaak Järve artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : I wonder if this shooting incident will be addressed in the due diligence process conducted by the...

Margus Jukkum artiklile Ottawa and Estonian Heritage Initiatives : Over the last 30 years between 2% to 3% of Private Members' bills introduced in parliament have...

pauk artiklile Man in hospital after shooting at... : the benefits of the 'lasketiir'