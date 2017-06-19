Man in hospital after Annex shooting 680 NEWS
Eestlased Kanadas 19 Jun 2017 EWR

Jun 16, 2017
Toronto police investigate a shooting at a parking lot on Madison Avenue on June 16, 2017. CITYNEWS
One man is in hospital after a shooting in the Annex early on Friday morning.
The 27-year-old man was shot in a parking lot on Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street around 2:20 a.m.
He remains in hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
There’s no word yet on suspects or a motive.