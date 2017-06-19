Man in hospital after Annex shooting 680 NEWS

by News StaffPosted Jun 16, 2017 5:49 am EDTToronto police investigate a shooting at a parking lot on Madison Avenue on June 16, 2017. CITYNEWSOne man is in hospital after a shooting in the Annex early on Friday morning.The 27-year-old man was shot in a parking lot on Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street around 2:20 a.m.He remains in hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.There’s no word yet on suspects or a motive.