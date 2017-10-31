Man brandishing knife shot by police in Tallinn, dies in hospital ERR

Newstoday at 04.45Police shot a man in Tallinn's Freedom Square on Tuesday morning who had been brandishing a large kitchen knife. The man later died at the hospital.The police received a call at 11:10 on Tuesday that a man was moving along Harju Street waving a large knife. ERR received a reader's video of the man taken in Town Hall Square a few minutes earlier (see below).According to the police, the man was barefoot and scaring people with the knife.Upon their arrival at the scene, the police ordered the man to put down the knife, which he refused to do. The police fired three warning shots."As the man started running towards the police after that, the police fired a shot at him, and he fell," Police and Border Guard (PPA) spokeswoman Marie Aava told ERR.An ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he died at around noon. PPA have announced a press conference for 1:15 p.m.