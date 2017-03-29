Madison plans unveiled
Eestlased Kanadas 29 Mar 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/03/49467_001_t.jpg
The Boards of Estonian House, Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Estonian Foundation of Canada and Tartu College organized a town hall style meeting to unveil their plans for the new Estonian community center at Madison Ave. After a long preamble about the history of the ongoing Estonian House re-development saga, architect Alar Kongats unveiled the preliminary drawings of the proposed building.

Unfortunately we are presently unable to show images or details of the plans. Meeting organizers asked those taking photos or video of the plans to leave, citing confidentiality.

The presentation concluded with Q&A session.

More information is forthcoming in the next few days.
- pics/2017/03/49467_002_t.jpg
- pics/2017/03/49467_003_t.jpg
- pics/2017/03/49467_005_t.jpg
- pics/2017/03/49467_016_t.jpg
- pics/2017/03/49467_017_t.jpg
- pics/2017/03/49467_021_t.jpg
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja