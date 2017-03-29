Madison plans unveiled

The Boards of Estonian House, Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Estonian Foundation of Canada and Tartu College organized a town hall style meeting to unveil their plans for the new Estonian community center at Madison Ave. After a long preamble about the history of the ongoing Estonian House re-development saga, architect Alar Kongats unveiled the preliminary drawings of the proposed building.Unfortunately we are presently unable to show images or details of the plans. Meeting organizers asked those taking photos or video of the plans to leave, citing confidentiality.The presentation concluded with Q&A session.More information is forthcoming in the next few days.