Lugeja kommentaar. Üleskutse Toronto eestlastele! Trans. ENG!

Viimane aeg on panna kaks jalga kindlalt maha ja vaadata kas meil ikka on tõsine soov jätkata siinse toreda ajalooga eesti elu edasiviimist. On selge, et meie praeguse maja mahamüümisega see lõpeb paugupealt.Tundub et mitte kõigil ei ole veel päris selge miks seda üldse teha tahetakse. See, et maja on vana ja vilets on tõestatud, et ei pea paikka. See et siin palju rahvast ei käi on kunstlikult ja meelega tekitatud.Järgnev ülevaade asjade tõelisest käigust peaks olema küllaltki adekvaatne.Me teame et eestlastel on teinegi maja – Tartu College. Õieti muidugi mitte eestlastel vaid ühel eesti perekonnal.On kuulda et nemad on teinud väga suured (10 miljonit) laenud, osaliselt ka Eesti Pangast. Kuna seda Eesti Maja müüki on aetud juba päris kaua aega siis ilmselt laenud tehtigi selle kuraasiga, et varsti on suured rahad tulemas.Skeem oli lihtne: Tartu College on küll Eesti Maja aktsiate omanik aga see ei anna kokku enamust. Selleks saadi nõusse ka Eesti Pank ja Sihtkapital ja samuti Eesti Maja juhatus, ning nüüd võidi teha otsuseid mis ainult neile meele järgi. Teatavasti tõusid majade hinnad kosmilise kiirusega ja eks need suured summad panid mõnegi mehe pea ringi käima. Me kõik teame ka seda et Torontos on käimas äge ehitusbuum. Rikkaid ehitajaid on palju aga krunte on vähe. Nende saamiseks on ka mitmesuguseid trikke.Aga milleks leppida ainult oma aktsiate eest saadud summaga? On vaja kätte saada ka kõigi teiste aktsionäride raha. Selleks joonistati üks ilus värviline pilt koos väikese paviljoniga ja öeldi et see maksab küll palju rohkem kui praegune Eesti maja aga see eest asub väga prestiisikas ja kaunis rajoonis ja selleks me siirdame teie rahad kõik ilusasti sinna. Me kõik hakkame ilusasti seal koos käima, mis sest et ei tule olema mitte ühtegi parkimiskohta, ei ole saaligi kus isegi aksionäride koosolekut pidada. Peale selle, kuidas saaks ühe väga väikese ja kerge ehituse ehitamine 18-23 miljoni dollarit maksma minna. Tavalise maja ehitamisel läheb kaunis suur summa kõigepealt mulla töödele. Seal see jääb ju ära kuna midagi kaevata ei saa. Tundub et meid proovitakse igatmoodi rumalateks teha.On selge, et meil ei tuleks olema mingisugust eesti ühiskonda enam. Ei ühtegi laulukoori, tantsuringi, Eesti Kooli. Ka mitte Eesti Panka. Suur osa panga klientidest on kindlalt lubanud oma arve pangas lõpetada kui see praeguset majast lahkub. Eks proovige igale eestlasele ütelda et nüüdsest peate kõik autodest loobuma ja hakkama kasutama subwayd.Nii et kõige suurem, tugevam ja kuulsam eestlaste kogukond väljaspool Eestit oleks praeguse maja müügiga surnud. Käime vahest võib olla mõnel tuttaval külas ja see on kõik. See et me võime praegu Eesti sajandat aastapäeva pühitseda on vägagi palju seotud Toronto Eesti kogukonnaga. Ilma tugevate väliseesti jõududeta, milles Torontol oli keskne roll, ei oleks kogu okupatsiooni ajal suudetud säilitada jätkusuutlikkust. Kas me tõesti laseme mõnedel omakasupüüdjatel sellele nüüd siis lõpu teha. ’’Kena’’ kingitus küll Juubeli puhul.Kas me tõesti laseme seda nii lihtsalt sündida. Hakkame omakasu püüdjatele vastu. Teeme kõik mis meie võimuses et meie tore kogukonna tegevus jatkuks. Kui saame võidu ja meie armas Maja meile alles jääb siis võime kindlad olla et kõigi ausate ja patriootlike eestlastega viime oma Eesti Maja uuele õitsengule.Soovitus Tartu College omanikele: miks te võlgade katteks oma maja ei müü. Kas tõesti peab kogu Toronto eestlaskond seda tegema? Kindlasti saaksite selle pilvelõhkuja eest, mis pealegi on väga ’’suursuguses’’ asukohas, väga suure summa. Kindlasti jääks üle omalegi.Käed eemale eestlaste kantsist.ENG Trans. A.P.Reader’s Commentary: Appeal to Toronto Estonians!It is high time to plant two feet squarely and see whether we still have the sincere desire to go on promoting Estonian life here with its wonderful history. It is clear that with the sale of our current house it will end abruptly.It seems it is not yet quite clear to everyone why there should be a wish to do this. That the house is old and decrepit has been shown not to be true. That many people do not go there has been brought about artificially and deliberately.The following overview of the real course of events should be quite adequate.We know that Estonians have yet another house – Tartu College. Actually, of course, not Estonians but one family.It is reported they have taken on very large loans (10 million), in part also from the Estonian Bank. Since this Estonian House sale has been in the works for quite some time already then apparently the nerve to borrow anticipated the big monies that would soon be forthcoming.The scheme was simple: Tartu College is indeed an owner of Estonian House shares but that does not make a majority. To that end the assent of the Estonian Bank (Credit Union) and Foundation and likewise the board of Estonian House was obtained, and then it was possible to make only decisions that met with their approval. As we know housing prices rose with astronomical speed and no doubt the huge sums set many a mind reeling. We all know also that there is an intense construction boom in Toronto. There are many wealthy builders but few properties. Acquiring them involves all sorts of tricks.But why settle for just the amount obtained for their own shares? All the other shareholders’ money must be received as well. To that end a beautiful colour picture was drawn up with a small pavilion and it was said this would be much more costly than the current Estonian House but instead it would be located in a very prestigious and fine neighbourhood and to that end we will handsomely transfer your monies. We will all nicely start going there together, never mind that there will not be a single parking space, and not a hall even to hold a shareholders’ meeting. On top of that, how could the building of a very small and light edifice cost 18-23 million dollars. In the usual construction of a house a hefty sum goes first into groundwork. But there that will not happen because nothing can be dug. It seems in every way there is an attempt to make us into fools.It is clear that we should no longer have any kind of Estonian society. Not one choir, not one dance club, no Estonian School. Nor an Estonian Bank (Credit Union). The majority of clients have firmly promised to close their bank accounts if it leaves the current house. Try to tell every Estonian that from now on you must give up your cars and start using the subway.So the largest, the strongest and most famous Estonian community outside Estonia would, with the sale of the current house, be dead. Perhaps we might occasionally go to visit an acquaintance but that is all. That we can at this time celebrate the hundredth anniversary of Estonia is tied in no small part to the Toronto Estonian community. Without the strong forces of Estonians abroad, in which Toronto had a central role, sustainability could not have been preserved throughout the occupation. Are we really going to allow some self-interest-seekers now to put an end to this. “Nice” gift indeed for the Anniversary.Are we really going to let this simply happen. Let us resist the self-interested. Let us do everything in our power to see that the activity of our wonderful community continues. If we triumph and our beloved House remains for us, then we can be sure that with all honest and patriotic Estonians we will see our Estonian House to a new flowering.Recommendation to the owners of Tartu College: why not sell your own house to cover your debts? Does the whole of Toronto’s Estonianhood really have to do this? Surely you would get a very tidy sum for the skyscraper, which is besides in a very “big-like” location. Surely there would be something left even for yourselves.Hands off our Estonian stronghold.