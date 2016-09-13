Eesti Elu
KLENK-IEP -- Cruising Estonian Style! Estonian Life
Teadaanded 10 Sep 2016 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
Mark your calendars for March 19 - 26, 2017! The KLENK (Kesk-Lääne Eesti Noorte Koondis / Midwestern Estonian Youth Association) and IEP (Idaranniku Eesti Päevad / East Coast Estonian Days) joint event will take place aboard the beautiful Allure of the Seas, setting sail from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and bound for a seven-day Caribbean cruise. KLENK-IEP 2017 will combine Estonian culture with sunshine, Caribbean islands, fine dining, Broadway shows and luxurious travel. Activities, lectures, concerts, movies and program events will be in both Estonian and English to provide an enriching experience for all.

Both the KLENK-IEP 2017 program and the cruise are now available for booking. The all-inclusive registration fee for the KLENK-IEP 2017 program may be booked for $100.00 USD until July 31, 2016 and $125.00 USD after that. Cabins may be reserved either online via the website http://klenk-iep.com, or by contacting our exclusive Royal Caribbean Cruise Line representatives, Jim or Joan at 1-800-248-8404. All deposits are 100% refundable until December 10, 2016.

For more information and registration, go to http://klenk-iep.com, call 561-409-9335, or contact Rein Luning via e-mail: .
 
TUNA
Canadian Cincinnatus
Muusikamoos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Toronto Kalev
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
