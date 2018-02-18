KLENK-IEP cruise 2019 Eesti Elu

Feels like the cold, dark days of winter up north. That means that it must be time for another breath of sunshine and warmth with the comradery of a KLENK-IEP cruise. Imagine 8 days of fun meeting old friends, making new friends while experiencing the excitement of all the KLENK-IEP activities while visiting, San Juan, St. Maartin, a Labadee beach party, St. Kitts and Nevis. All of this excitement can be yours on board the Adventure of the Seas sailing March 2, 2019 from Ft. Lauderdale. Cabin prices begin at only $570 per person plus port tax. The KLENK-IEP program will include gala stage presentations featuring choirs and folk dancers, workshops, lectures, cocktail party and the famous "salakõrts". Detailed information will be available shortly on our website www.klenk-iep2019.com. You may also contact is at .
Space is limited and capacity controlled by category, so we recommend making a deposit and reserving your desired cabin as quickly as possible. All deposits (except some special promotions) are 100% refundable for until 11/30/18.
The March 2, 2019 itinerary for the Adventure of the Seas KLENK-IEP cruise may be seen by clicking the following link:
https://secure.royalcaribbean....
Special promotions are available from time to time. These will always be offered at the time of booking, insuring that every KLENK-IEP participant always receives the lowest price available.
Rein Luning
KLENK-IEP 2019
info@klenk-iep2019.com
561-409-9335
Teadaanded 18 Feb 2018 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu