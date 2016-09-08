Kindergarten is coming!
Eestlased Kanadas 29 Aug 2016 EWR
Eesti keeles: Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaia uus õppeaasta tulemas
The Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten program takes place in the Toronto Estonian House on Saturday mornings from September until May. The first classes for the 2016-2017 school year will take place on Saturday, September 17, starting at 9:30 am. Registration will take place during the first class, in the middle hall of the Estonian House.
The Kindergarten program is intended for children ages 3 to 6 (born between 2010 and 2013). Classes are sometimes divided into two groups, depending on their language skills: Estonian enrichment (for strong Estonian speakers) and Estonian immersion (for introductory to Estonian). Classes run on Saturday mornings from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm (ages 5 and 6) or 12:15pm (ages 3 and 4). There is also a parent-and-toddler group for younger children (ages 6 to 36 months), in which the tots are accompanied in the class by a parent. The parent-and-toddler classes take place on Saturday mornings from 9:30am to 11:15 am.
For the 2016-2017 year, course fees for the main programs are $350 (first child), $225 (second child) and $150 (third child). Fees for the parent-and-toddler program are $225 (first child) and $150 (second child). Subsidies are available to help with fees for low-income families. Please bring your child's heath card number to the registration session.
Additional information can be found on the Kindergarten website (http://www.lasteaed.org ) or by email .
We are looking forward to meeting the youngest members of our community in September!
Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten