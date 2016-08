Kindergarten is coming!

The Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten program takes place in the Toronto Estonian House on Saturday mornings from September until May. The first classes for the 2016-2017 school year will take place on. Registration will take place during the first class, in the middle hall of the Estonian House.The Kindergarten program is intended for children ages 3 to 6 (born between 2010 and 2013). Classes are sometimes divided into two groups, depending on their language skills: Estonian enrichment (for strong Estonian speakers) and Estonian immersion (for introductory to Estonian). Classes run on Saturday mornings from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm (ages 5 and 6) or 12:15pm (ages 3 and 4). There is also a parent-and-toddler group for younger children (ages 6 to 36 months), in which the tots are accompanied in the class by a parent. The parent-and-toddler classes take place on Saturday mornings from 9:30am to 11:15 am.For the 2016-2017 year, course fees for the main programs are $350 (first child), $225 (second child) and $150 (third child). Fees for the parent-and-toddler program are $225 (first child) and $150 (second child). Subsidies are available to help with fees for low-income families. Please bring your child's heath card number to the registration session.Additional information can be found on the Kindergarten website ( http://www.lasteaed.org ) or by email .We are looking forward to meeting the youngest members of our community in September!Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten