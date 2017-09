Kindergarten is coming! Estonian Life

The Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten program takes place in the Toronto Estonian House on Saturday mornings from September until May. The first classes for the 2017-2018 school year will take place on Saturday, September 16, starting at 9.30 am. Registration will take place during the first class, in the middle hall of the Estonian House.The Kindergarten program is intended for children ages 3 to 6 (born between 2011 and 2014). Classes are sometimes divided into two groups, depending on their language skills: Estonian enrichment (for strong Estonian speakers) and Estonian immersion (for introductory Estonian). Classes run on Saturday mornings from 9.30 am until 12.30 pm (ages 5 and 6) or 12.15pm (ages 3 and 4). There is also a parent-and-toddler group for younger children (ages 6 to 36 months), in which the tots are accompanied in the class by a parent. The parent-and-toddler classes take place on Saturday mornings from 9.30am to 11.15 am.For the 2017-2018 year, course fees for the main programs are $350 (first child), $225 (second child) and $150 (third child). Fees for the parent-and-toddler program are $225 (first child) and $150 (second child). Subsidies are available to help with fees for low-income families. Please bring your child's heath card number to the registration session.Additional information can be found on the Kindergarten website ( http://www.lasteaed.org ) or by email .We are looking forward to meeting the youngest members of our community in September!Toronto Estonian Association Kindergarten