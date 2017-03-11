KAMA2 – Days of Estonian Culture in Berlin 2017
Society for Estonian Culture in Berlin KAMA
10.03.2017
KAMA2 – Days of Estonian Culture in Berlin 2017
From 17‒18 March 2017 the second Days of Estonian Culture – KAMA2 – will take place in Berlin. Everyone interested in Estonian culture will be able to enjoy Estonian music and film. The Estonian community in Germany can also attend literary events, as well as theatre performance by prominent Estonian artistes.
Indrek Taalmaa from Kammerteater (Tallinn) will perform the one-man play „Wearing blue plastic shoes“, based on the texts of Andrus Kivirähk. The author will be present. The poets Doris Kareva and Veronika Kivisilla will recite their texts and sing. There will be a screening of two short films, released in the end of last year: Ants Tammik's documentary „A Fragile World“ (OT „Habras maailm“) and Janno Jürgens' (will be present) “They Say Tomatoes Love Rock Music” (OT „Räägitakse, et tomatid armastavad rokkmuusikat“). The Cultural Days will culminate in two concerts featuring Liisi Koikson and the cello quartet C-JAM. The pupils of the Estonian School in Berlin will have the opportunity to meet children' writer Kairi Look.
Having performed in Berlin last year, authors Jan Kaus and Indrek Koff claim that they really understand what it means to be Estonian when they travel. „When I am abroad I seem to double, my sense of cultural belonging no longer taken for granted. The last time I was hit by this clarity was at the first Days of Estonian Culture in Berlin,” says Jan Kaus. „The event was permeated by enthusiasm and warmth. The kind of unity I felt on stage together with Indrek Koff exceeded the standard good will of an audience. It was about unity, an equal dose of celebration and everyday joy, realising that what we were doing together was not to be taken for granted and hence especially valuable.”
The location of the event is ACUD Kunsthaus – a central location in former East Berlin which has been an active independent art spaces since the fall of the Wall.
KAMA2 marks the second anniversary of the Berlin Estonian Cultural Society.
The event is supported by Estonian Ministry of Culture, Integration and Migration Foundations Our People, Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Estonian Embassy in Berlin, Estonian Cultural Endowment, Estonian Ministry of Education and Research, Estonian Institute, The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, ASB Grünland Helmut Aurenz GmbH, Westwind Real Estate Executive Search GmbH, Betamar OÜ, Liviko AS, Nord Boats OÜ, film studios Vesilind and Alasti Kino, and numerous private sponsors.
Additional information:
Kadi Mustasaar
KAMA2 Project Manager
Society for Estonian Culture in Berlin KAMA
Phone +49 177 4064091