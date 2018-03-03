Ingrid Heinmaa ceramic exhibition: Magical Hands and Glaze Eesti Elu

The Estonian House Art Committee is holding a one-day-only exhibition of the ceramic art of Ingrid Heinmaa on Saturday, March 24.Heinmaa, who passed away in 2014, was active in the Estonian-Canadian arts community for many years. Her first solo show was held at Tartu College in 1969, a popular success. Fellow artist Abel Lee wrote, “Vases, bowls, cups, and sundry pottery – all are shaped by deft fingers, endowing a unique sculptural quality and sense of fantasy to each piece.”Heinmaa continued to explore the Japanese-inspired raku technique, prevalent in the 1970s, with its surprising formations and opalescent glazing effects.The exhibition covers decades of Heinmaa’s creative output, and includes unique objects such as table lamps and Estonian-themed decorative plaques.Work will be for sale.Estonian House Gallery, Saturday March 24, 10am to 5pm. Opening remarks at noon.