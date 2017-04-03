I have questions about the new Estonian centre. What should I do?
Eestlased Kanadas 03 Apr 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/03/49458_002_t.jpg
Rarely has an issue struck more of a nerve with Toronto Estonian community than the trials and tribulations of the re-development of Estonian House in Toronto. The 10 year process has been moving along, sometime perhaps slower than many had wished, but at least in fairly predictable and informed manner. EM board has kept the shareholders and the community in large mostly informed, obviously keeping some negotiation details in confidence as it should. The direction taken by EM board has not satisfied everybody, but the great majority has at least been supportive of the process, as evidenced by overwhelming majorities obtained by EM shareholder voting.

Summary of the development throughout the last 10 years can be followed through our special Toronto Eesti Maja Tulevik section here.

This orderly path forward was thrown into disarray when EM board announced in October that the negations with Alterra have been unsuccessful. Although many in community were aware that something was going on behind the scenes, the real shocker came on Mar 6th, when the so called Madison group (Estonian Credit Union, Estonian Foundation of Canada, and Tartu College) announced that they have entered into Letter of Intent (LOI) with Build Toronto to buy the parking lot behind TC. The announcement produced a dizzying array of questions and reactions, emotional and rational. The closed community meeting on Mar 29th answered many of these questions, but still left many people unsatisfied and even more confused.

Seldom have EWR editors been inundated with so many emails, comments and personal pleas. The reaction from the community seems to fall into several different categories. One group just wants to move along, fully trusting that duly elected volunteer boards have the best interests of the community in mind. Another group has deep emotional connections to EM and wants to see it to go on no matter what. They feel powerless in the recent events; they feel the decision has already been made for them. The third group sees great conspiracy theories behind every move and keeps tabs on every possible conflict of interest. There is also a large group of community members that has no idea what is going on and seem bewildered and confused when told that EM might not be on Broadview Ave. after few short years. The (mini)dramas play out in the context of the small and shrinking community; everything is happening within the large family, family that has been going together to lasteaed, kool, leer, Jõekääru, Seedrioru and Kotkajärve.

EWR has been approached from different sides of this ongoing debate. One underlying theme that runs through all of the approaches has been the quest for more information. The community has to live with results of the upcoming decisions for a long time.

ECU members have the opportunity to come to the AGM of Estonian Credit Union on Wed, Apr 5th and ask any questions you may have.

If you can’t come to the meeting, please send your questions or comments to or post them as comments. Please be civil and mindful of the confidentiality that surrounds certain aspects of the project (specifically any $ figures).
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
03 Apr 2017 10:44
Üleskutse Hea rändekogemusega inimene! Eesti Elu
03 Apr 2017 10:41
World Book Day Journal Making Workshop "Giving Books a New Life" Estonian Life
03 Apr 2017 10:38
Russian speaking Estonians participate in 1949 deportations commemoration Estonian Life
03 Apr 2017 09:18
Eestlane Peterburis: kõik helistavad üksteisele veendumaks, et lähedased on elus ja terved
03 Apr 2017 07:43
I have questions about the new Estonian centre. What should I do?
02 Apr 2017 10:22
Metsaülikool tähistas 50. tegevusaastat juubelinäituse avamisega
01 Apr 2017 18:13
Einar Laigna: unistus iseseisvast Eesti riigist Objektiiv (1)
01 Apr 2017 18:03
Paco de Lucia Entre dos Aguas Graffiti Guitars Boris Bagger Roman Hernitscheck Kristjan Tamm
01 Apr 2017 08:05
Tartu College müüdud Four Seasons grupile (6)
01 Apr 2017 07:41
Kaitseliit annab Vladimir Putinile eriteenete medali (2)
31 Mar 2017 20:41
Madison project unveiled - updated + video
31 Mar 2017 20:33
Teeme õhtulla iluda Eesti Elu
31 Mar 2017 20:29
Kirjanik Leelo Tungal esineb 6. VEMU tuluõhtul Eesti Elu
31 Mar 2017 20:26
Ameerika eestlased keskenduvad Eesti julgeolekule ehk teateid globaalsest Eestist Eesti Elu (3)
31 Mar 2017 18:53
#Esto2019 tuleb üle Helsingi ......... tagasi koju (?) Eesti Elu
31 Mar 2017 11:22
Üks pilt Eesti Majast Torontos (12)
31 Mar 2017 09:39
Savtšenko: Krimmi konflikt võib viia kolmanda maailmasõjani. Lisatud videointervjuu! (1)
31 Mar 2017 08:58
DELFI FOTOD ja VIDEO: Kindral Einseln saadeti viimsele teekonnale (1)
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja