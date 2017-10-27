Hõissa Oktoberfest Estonian Life

The Friends of Estonian House would like to thank all those who attended the first Estonian Oktoberfest at the Toronto Estonian House on October 14th. Approximately 250 people filled the hall, both young (even families with little ones) and “young at heart”, from near and far away, even some from south of the border and across the pond from Estonia! Thanks to everyone, it was a huge success.Thank you:Kungla Folk Dancers (under the leadership of Taimi Hooper): Elin Marley, Tiina Paluoja, Elli Kipper, Kariina Järve, Mai-Triin Kõrgeperv, Veiko Parming, Hans Soots, Miku Linkruus and Roul Martjak, you are inspirational, 3 separate energetic performances in 1 nightPerformers: Enno Õunapuu, Enno Agur and Olavi Kelle, you had the hall bursting with song, talented songstress Rosie Lindau and Tiina Kiik and DJ Rob Vessmann.Decorations: decorator extraordinaire Rick Hutchings with Elle Rosenberg and Anne Liis Keelmann transformed the Grand Hall into a Bavarian Beer GardenProgram Design and Advertising: Jaak Järve and Heidi KuusMr. Oktoberfest Jaak Järve: for being an irreplaceable treasureTicket Sales: Väino Einola, Elle Rosenberg Anne Orunuk, Eda Loo, Piret Komi, Epp Aruja, Jaan Arro, Aida Shelton, Markus Alliksaar, Emma Soolepp and Linda Soolepp. Linda Kolga, Margus Jukkum, Maarika Kull, Ingrid Sepp Jaenes, Markus Alliksaar, Vivi Neggers, Pat Mangro, Maimu and Tauno Mölder.Kitchen staff: Heather Callbeck, Heidi and Ron Kuus, Linda Laikve, Ester Kivi, Maret Kapp, Sirje Järvel Lautens, Kay Tüll, Erika Jogi, Aime Nurmse, Nelli Hubel and Katariina Jaenes.Bar Staff: Väino Keelmann, Ülo Isberg, Ilmar Lepik, Alar Karuks and Linda Laikve who kept the Viru flowingAKEN/ EERK: Ellen Leivat, Maaja Matsoo and Helle Arro and Ellen’s granddaughters Imbi and Eila Uukivi and Eliise and Tuuli Leivat for setting up the Esto Boutique. The 4 girls with their sweet smiles also sold 50/50 tickets, the proceeds of which AKEN/EERK donated to EM Sõbrad. Livia Kängsepp who won the 50/50 raffle and donated it back.EstDocs: Maimu and Tauno Mölder, Markus Doughty and Kristy Sau Doughty for Oktoberfest games and gifting a week-long film festival pass. Congratulations Maret Liik.Photography: Väino Einola, Enno Agur, Maimu and Tauno MölderA big hug to Vaado Sarapuu for recording the event and making memories.T.E. Selts, AKEN, Etnografiliine Ring, EKKT, Maleklubi, Majandusklubi and TEPP for supporting the event.We applaud you all.Prosit!Friends of Estonian House