Heritage, hipster et al Estonian Life

There a a lot of men who have been pillars of Estonian nation- and culture building and whose(beards) and(moustaches) would qualify them as quite hipsterish today. And if they were all pictured in a row, would you be able to distinguish(who's who)?...There's, who played a leading role during(the period of Estonian national awakening) starting in the 1850s, aka Mr 500-kroon banknote, with a statue of his likeness in Viljandi;, known as the king of Estonian folklore during the late 19th century, aka Mr 10-kroon banknote, with a statue of his likeness in Tartu; statesman, also with a statue of his likeness in Tartu, and the man on the photo, who, of course, has a statue of his likeness in Tartu and... He's not Estonian and lived a few centuries before the other bearded leading men.It's Swedish(king), described on this Tallinn street ad as– importer of academics and students, to Estonia. In 1632, he founded Academia Dorpatensis, known today as the University of Tartu and is one of tens of figures (and a few objects) currently featured in a huge campaign in Estonia kicking off– the European Year of Cultural Heritage. Hurt and Tõnisson are also featured, as are numerous female national cultural icons, although visually not as distinguishably hipster. I haven't happened to see Jakobson lit up streetside. Yet.So 2018 is not only the year of Estonia's centenary ( www.ev100.ee , @EestiVabariik100 and @Estonia 100), but on a larger scale also the European Year of Cultural Heritage. The Europe-wide website is www.europa.eu/cultural-heritag... and Estonia's local is www.parandiaasta.ee . Attention @kultuuriparandiaasta and #EuropeForCulture.– the future has a history.Riina Kindlam, Tallinn