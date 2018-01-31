Help Us Make a Hundred Gifts of Life for Estonia's Anniversary!
For Estonia's first centennial the Hille Tänavsuu Gift of Life Cancer Treatment Foundation wishes to give a hundred Estonian cancer patients a chance to live a fulfilling life with their loved ones, or even recover. To this end the foundation invites all Estonians living in North America to support cancer patients' fight with their terrible disease.

The Washington Estonian Society is hosting a gala event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia on 17 February in Arlington, where Mart Sander with his orchestra, and Andrus Vaarik, alias Ivan Orav, will perform. During the event donations will be raised for the Gift of Life Cancer Treatment Foundation and a charity auction will be held. Toivo Tänavsuu, the founder of the foundation, will also be present.

On 21 February Andrus Vaarik will perform as Ivan Orav in the New York Estonian House, where it will also be possible to donate to the Gift of Life Cancer Treatment Foundation.

The Gift of Life Cancer Treatment Foundation was founded in 2014, inspired by journalist Hille Tänavsuu's fight with cancer. Now it has grown into one of the largest charities in Estonia. The foundation's purpose is to support cancer patients whose treatment is not covered by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund. Over its four years more than 200 Estonians aged five to 83 have been helped by the foundation and more than three million euros have been raised in donations.

For instance, in October 2017 the foundation raised 200,000 euros within a single day for 7-year old Annabel's crucial neuroblastoma treatment in the Tallinn Children's Hospital.

The Gift of Life finances modern cancer treatment by giving those in need a gift of hope, another chance, a chance to try better treatment and live longer, or even recover. "Although our primary objective is to treat cancer patients we also treat Estonian society with our activities by promoting charity as a lifestyle. I invite all Estonians living in North America to support their own people's fight with their terrible disease," says Toivo Tänavsuu, the founder of the foundation.

Mr Tänavsuu has been to North America twice before to talk about the foundation and raise donations, visiting, for instance, New York, Florida, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto.


How can you make a donation to the Gift of Life Cancer Treatment Foundation?

1) In North America you can donate via the Washington Estonian Society, which is a 501(c)(3) organisation:

Washington Estonian Society

5320 Waldo Drive

Alexandria VA 22315

Keyword "The Gift of Life”
To donate via PayPal, visit:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/...

2) For donations made from Estonia, see details at www.kingitudelu.ee/annetajale.

You can find plenty of information about the cancer treatment foundation in Estonian, Russian and English at www.kingitudelu.ee or on foundation's Facebook www.facebook.com/kingitudelu.
 
