Kultuur 08 Jan 2017
Hello!
My name is Cheryl Stone and I am the Marketing and Development Coordinator at Soundstreams. I’m writing to ask for a bit of help reaching out to the Estonian community here in Toronto as we are hosting the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. in St. Paul’s Basilica.
I’m hoping you can help us out by sharing information about the show with your networks – I have a brief blurb below you can copy and paste, and I am working on creating an image for email and flyers if you prefer. Please let me know if there is anything else you will need me to provide and if you are interested in helping us out.

Information about the show:
Celebrating 100 years of Estonian independence, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir returns to Toronto on February 2 for a performance that is not to be missed. Led by conductor Kaspars Putniņš, this internationally renowned ensemble will perform works by beloved Estonian Arvo Pärt, selections from Rachmaninov’s Vespers, and new pieces by Canadian composers Riho Esko Maimets and Omar Daniel. Visit this link for more information and to buy tickets.

Thanks so much for any help you can give, and please reach out if you need any additional assistance. Also – please come out to the show itself, I’d love to meet you there!

Thank-you,

Cheryl Stone
Marketing and Development Coordinator

Soundstreams
302-579 Richmond St W
 
