Fundraiser by Tom Mae : In Search of Our Fathers: Baltics
Eestlased Kanadas 02 Jan 2018  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2018/01/50936_001.jpg
Tom Mae and Reet Mae, Producers/directors of Vabaduse mustrid, Patterns of Freedom, an award winning feature documentary on the stories of the Estonian women of the 1944 Baltic Diaspora are now collecting stories for their new project "In Search of Our Fathers".

This new project developed from their desire to understand the stories of the men of the 1944 Baltic Diaspora, and to gather the experiences of those who still remain with us.

We are putting ourselves into position to apply for outside funding to allow us to complete 6 short stories of Estonian/Baltic men’s stories of their experiences during WWII. These stories are not well known and they constitute our living history. For that, we need seed money in the amount of 25 K plus. That will allow us to submit an initial grant request for up to 100 K. That grant is due the 26 of January, so there is some urgency for us to pull this funding together. We have a grant writer who is fairly confident of success if the money is raised. The first film Lipu Heiskamine, is our proof of concept and has already received a number of festival awards.

Your support will ensure that our Baltic history is preserved and made known to a world wide audience. This will be a usefull tool for schools, universities and making our stories known.

https://www.gofundme.com/in-se...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
02 Jan 2018 11:16
LIPUPÄEV: kolmapäeval on Vabadussõjas võidelnute mälestuspäev
02 Jan 2018 09:53
Maestro Placido Domingo to the ESTONIAN HERITAGE SOCIETY PDF.
02 Jan 2018 08:05
Fundraiser by Tom Mae : In Search of Our Fathers: Baltics
02 Jan 2018 05:07
TÄNA 30 aastat tagasi: 1988 – 2018:
02 Jan 2018 05:06
President Kaljulaid: mul on kurb ja ma palun vabandust, et uusaastaöö ETV teleprogrammis hümni ei mängitud PM
02 Jan 2018 04:54
Bachfesti avakontsert Jaani kirikus läks väga hästi korda!
02 Jan 2018 04:38
Mart Helme avalik kiri president Kaljulaidile: Teie ametiaega iseloomustab varjamatu traditsioonide lammutamise vaim ja vaen Eesti kui rahvusriigi vas (1)
01 Jan 2018 20:30
Erik Kreem: New Years 2018 Piano Performance
01 Jan 2018 15:05
Toronto aukonsulaadi uusaastavastuvõtt Eesti Majas
01 Jan 2018 10:11
HEAD UUT AASTAT - Birgit Õigemeel & Uku Suviste
31 Dec 2017 20:25
National Anthem of Estonia, Eesti Hümn
31 Dec 2017 15:24
Eesti Vabariigi President uusaastatervitus
31 Dec 2017 05:51
10 things we learned from PM Trudeau's interview with Lisa LaFlamme CTV
31 Dec 2017 05:21
Postimees 160. In memoriam 2017
30 Dec 2017 18:29
Tagasivaade aastale 2017: tähelepanekuid kultuurisõja rindelt Objektiiv
30 Dec 2017 17:37
Tagasivaade aastale 2017: Martin Helme Objektiiv (3)
29 Dec 2017 17:48
Lõunanaabrid rõõmustavad: alkohol kui Nokia ehk kuidas Läti teenib Eesti ja Soome alkoturistidelt kümneid miljoneid eurosid
29 Dec 2017 16:53
Veronika Portsmuth dirigeeris Bachi suurteost Helsingis täismajale ERR
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja