Eesti Elu
*Friends’ Café at the Estonian House* Estonian Life
Inimesed 04 Feb 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Use logos as sent – Eesti Maja Sõbrad + AKEN
- pics/2017/02/49140_001.jpg

*Friends’ Café at the Estonian House*
Thank you to all who made our Bake Sale a huge success!
Last Saturday, the Friends of the Estonian House (EMS) together with the Estonian Canadian Women’s Alumni Association (AKEN) held a Bake Sale: the Friends’ Café. We received many delicious donations and enjoyed a happy crowd, contributing $1,000 towards our renovation efforts. If you would also like to donate, you can do so at the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union to account 134210, or come out and join us on a work day (everyone is welcome and there is suitable work for all). Please contact or 416-419-9507 if you would like to join us. The next Friends’ Café is planned for March 4.
More News>
Sass Chandler-Long is putting his Scouting talents to work in helping to light up the Estonian House Café. He is now a member of the Friends’ volunteer team. - pics/2017/02/49140_002.jpg
Sass Chandler-Long is putting his Scouting talents to work in helping to light up the Estonian House Café. He is now a member of the Friends’ volunteer team.

We started a campaign> Raise the Roof! Thanks to all the donors, we have raised over $20,000 so far. We are submitting a grant and need matching funds. If you would like to support this cause, please contact 416-487-2094 or 416-419-9507
From previous fundraising, we have purchased new carpet for the foyer, and gratefully acknowledge our volunteers who are installing it, led by the expert talent and artistic eye of Rick Hutchings. Sisters Laine and Teele Jõgi visiting from Baltimore also joined the team. Please come to see the work in progress!
With Gratitude,
Friends of the Estonian House
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Feb 4 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suur saal
Kuumad rütmid- õhtusöök ja tants

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja