*Friends’ Café at the Estonian House* Estonian Life

Sass Chandler-Long is putting his Scouting talents to work in helping to light up the Estonian House Café. He is now a member of the Friends’ volunteer team.

*Friends' Café at the Estonian House*Thank you to all who made our Bake Sale a huge success!Last Saturday, the Friends of the Estonian House (EMS) together with the Estonian Canadian Women's Alumni Association (AKEN) held a Bake Sale: the Friends' Café. We received many delicious donations and enjoyed a happy crowd, contributing $1,000 towards our renovation efforts. If you would also like to donate, you can do so at the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union to account 134210, or come out and join us on a work day (everyone is welcome and there is suitable work for all). Please contact or 416-419-9507 if you would like to join us. The next Friends' Café is planned for March 4. We started a campaign> Raise the Roof! Thanks to all the donors, we have raised over $20,000 so far. We are submitting a grant and need matching funds. If you would like to support this cause, please contact 416-487-2094 or 416-419-9507From previous fundraising, we have purchased new carpet for the foyer, and gratefully acknowledge our volunteers who are installing it, led by the expert talent and artistic eye of Rick Hutchings. Sisters Laine and Teele Jõgi visiting from Baltimore also joined the team. Please come to see the work in progress!With Gratitude,Friends of the Estonian House