Eesti Elu
Friends’ Café Anniversary coming to the Toronto Estonian House Estonian Life
Teadaanded 21 Oct 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
- pics/2017/10/50520_001.jpg


Come to the the Friends’ Café on Saturday, October 28 from 9:00-1:00. You will see a house full of little princesses and goblins and other surprising creatures at the Lasteaia Carnival and enjoy delicious treats and great company at our Café and Bakesale Anniversary event. We will sell coffee, pirukad, open faced sandwiches, and a great selection of baked goods. We welcome donations of baked goods on Friday October 27 at 6:00-8:00 or on Saturday morning.
 
