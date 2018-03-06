Former President of Estonia - the blockchain nation - to headline Payments Canada SUMMIT in Toronto

News provided byPayments CanadaMar 05, 2018,Toomas Hendrik Ilves presided over Estonia's transformation to the world's most digital countryOTTAWA, March 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Blockchain and cyber-security will take centre stage at the Payments Canada SUMMIT 2018. Toomas Ilves, former President of Estonia, co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Blockchain council, and visiting fellow in International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, will anchor a roster of business, technology and banking leaders at what has become one of the most anticipated events for Canada's financial sector.