News provided by
Payments Canada
Mar 05, 2018,
Toomas Hendrik Ilves presided over Estonia's transformation to the world's most digital country
OTTAWA, March 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Blockchain and cyber-security will take centre stage at the Payments Canada SUMMIT 2018. Toomas Ilves, former President of Estonia, co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Blockchain council, and visiting fellow in International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, will anchor a roster of business, technology and banking leaders at what has become one of the most anticipated events for Canada's financial sector.
Article: https://www.newswire.ca/news-r...
Former President of Estonia - the blockchain nation - to headline Payments Canada SUMMIT in Toronto
Eestlased Kanadas 06 Mar 2018 EWR