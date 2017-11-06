European Union Film Festival Estonian film – The Dissidents Estonian Life

The Estonian feature film ‘The Dissidents’ (‘Sangarid’) will be screened on Thursday, November 23, at 6:00 pm. at The Royal cinema, 608 College St., west of Bathurst.Preceding the Estonian film will be the screening of the German short, ‘My friend the German’.The EUFF program of 28 films starts on November 9 and ends with ‘The Dissidents’ on November 23.More information at euffto.com.