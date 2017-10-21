Estonia’s Centennial Celebration Estonian Life

Eesti Elu
- pics/2017/10/50519_003_t.jpg
Estonia’s Centennial Celebration
on Saturday, February 24, 2018
at Nathan Phillips Square and Sheraton Centre

What a lucky break that Estonia’s 100th birthday, February 24th 2018, falls on a Saturday!
What that means is that the flag-raising ceremony at Toronto City Hall Square, which takes place annually on the exact date of the anniversary, will provide the perfect beginning to a day dedicated to celebrating Estonia’s 100th anniversary, a momentous landmark in the history of our homeland.

What it also means is that the Toronto Estonian Society (Toronto Eesti Selts) and the Estonian Central Council (Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas) in conjunction with the Estonian Consulate have joined forces this year to create an opportunity for the whole family, for the whole community to celebrate Estonia’s centennial together.

Flag-raising ceremony at Nathan Philips Square:
Gathering at 10:00 AM, flag-raising ceremony at 10:30 AM (choirs, guides and scouts, Kõla orchestra participating). The organizing committee is calling upon EVERYONE, young and old, to bring along their own “EESTI LIPP”, be it big or small! A sea of blue-black-white flags at City Hall Square…a chance to demonstrate to the world and a chance to affirm for ourselves, how proud we are of our heritage!

The organizing committee is also calling upon absolutely EVERY organization, near and far, to bring along their organization’s flag (täienduskoolid, lasteaiad, choirs, academic organizations, camps, guides, scouts, “maakondlikud” etc., etc., etc.)

A short but mighty procession across Queen to the Sheraton:
A procession-master leading a parade of high-spirited, flag-waving celebrants, their joyous voices raised in song - what parent would want their child to miss the sense of pride such a moment will surely evoke?

Gala luncheon at the Sheraton Centre Dominion Ballroom:
The luncheon includes champagne and a three-course meal (with wine), interspersed with warm greetings by dignitaries and musical entertainment by Leiki Kopvillem’s ensemble. But please stay tuned for details about additional performances in future articles. And what Estonian celebration would be complete without our Charlie (Kipper) and his trusty accordion leading us in song? Songs, near and dear to our hearts, songs we sang in demand of freedom, songs we sing to celebrate our freedom. And Estonia’s 100th anniversary is most definitely the right occasion to reach into your closet for your beautiful “rahvariided” or your favourite styllized version of rahvariided or, at the very least, your favourite “sõlg” and “vöö”.

Ticket prices for the Gala Luncheon:
• Subsidized price for children 12 years and under - $10
• Subsidized price for all students, high school and university - $25
• Subsidized price for adults - a symbolic $100 of course!
• Tickets are at a premium - book your tables early!
• Need a thoughtful Christmas gift? How about tickets to the EV100 gala luncheon?
• Forewarned is forearmed – the adult ticket price will be raised after December 31, 2017.



How to register for the Gala Luncheon:
• Family and friends – gather your group(s) together!
• Organizations – take an example from korp! Sakala - book a table or two for your members!
• All the tables are for 10 – come by yourself, come with a friend or come with a gang, but come!
• Firstly, register your group(s) with HELLE ARRO, , 647-994-4209.
• Secondly, transfer payment to Estonian Credit Union bank account #5630 or make other payment arrangements with Helle.
• Your seat at the gala is ensured once payment has been received.

The EV100 organizing committee will keep you apprised as more information becomes available about this and possibly additional celebratory events taking place on Estonia’s 100th anniversary on February 24, 2018.

- pics/2017/10/50519_002.jpg

Judging from the skyline, it appears that the Toronto “täienduskooli” students were transported to Tallinn on the first day of school on September 12th of this year. Or is it clever photo editing by the EV100 organizing committee? Whatever the case, some of the schoolkids have already received Estonian flags as birthday gifts this year and others are hoping to find similarly beautiful gifts under the Christmas tree. And there is no doubt that every “õpilane” pictured above is looking forward to waving their “sini-must-valge” flag at the City Hall Square on Estonia’s 100th birthday on February 24, 2018.














