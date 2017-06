Estonians at Annex Family Festival in Toronto

The Annex Family Festival is a free downtown extravaganza stretching from Spadina to Bathurst where pedestrians can enjoy the vibrancy of The Annex, its local businesses, as well as great festival entertainment, food and activities.Among the different groups showcasing their culture in Toronto, Estonians were represented by EstDocs, Metsaülikool and VEMU.Photos: Maimu Mölder