Eesti Elu
@Estonian House *We did what was needed!* Estonian Life
Inimesed 17 Sep 2016 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
This summer volunteers were working hard at the Estonian House making the basement shine with fresh paint. The Estonian School received a donation to spruce up the classrooms and we were delighted to join in to carry out the work.

We started with classroom nr. 9, emptying all the cabinets, books, old materials and accumulated junk, and then removed the old carpet. The most difficult part was choosing the colours and materials. We researched options on the internet, bought samples and asked everyone who came by for opinions and input.

We had lots of enthusiastic helpers, which made the efforts enjoyable, and we managed to do more: we painted classrooms 10 and 11, the gallery hallway, and also the other basement walls that have been craving a fresh coat of paint. New baseboards were installed and repairs made. Come and see the results!

We are especially grateful for professionals who donated their expertise and time: Rick Hutchings (painting) and Armand Leppik (flooring installation) and to our hard workers: Maret Kapp, Ester Kivi, Erika Jõgi, Linda Soolepp, Emma Soolepp, Rein Kuris, Roul Martjak, Victoria Hutchings, Monica Hutchings, Silvia Vaikla, Genevieve Perron, Ingrid Jaenes, Katariina Jaenes, Kristiina Valter, Annaliisa McConville, Seliina McConville, Nelli Hubel. Thus our team members ranged from age 14 through to the older generation.
We will continue to work and make the place even nicer. If you would like to help, please write: or call 416-419-9507 if you would like to join us!
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Toronto Kalev
Skautlipkond Toronto Kalev
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja