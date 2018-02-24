Estonian House striking subcommittee on registration process Estonian Life
Toronto Eesti Maja tulevik 24 Feb 2018  EWR
On Monday, February 12, 2018, the Estonian House held a meeting of its shareholders in the Grand Hall at 958 Broadview Avenue. The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm, did not get underway until 9:00 pm due to the unacceptably long registration process.
The Board extends sincere apologies for the delay. We very much appreciated everyone’s patience during what ended up being a very long evening.
The primary cause of the delay on Monday was the failure of the Wi-Fi in the Grand Hall before the meeting. The failure was traced to the battery backup system for the Wi-Fi modems located in the electrical room. The battery backups were incorrectly wired. Because of the time spent resolving the wifi issue on Monday afternoon, management was unable to configure the two additional computer terminals. Instead of three people supporting registration, there was only one. This turned what would should have been a 45-minute process into a 2.5-hour process.
Finally, the number of registered files was approximately 20 percent greater than any previous meeting in the last decade.
The Estonian House will review and test all processes, systems, and procedures so that the registration process is a more effective the next time.
 
