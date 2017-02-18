Eesti Elu
Estonian House Announcement ESTONIAN LIFE
Teadaanded 18 Feb 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
- pics/2017/02/49217_001.jpg


The Board of the Estonian House in Toronto has become aware of a fundraising effort that is seeking to raise funds for a major renovation of the Estonian House roof.

We understand that some people have made donations to a bank account at the Toronto Estonian Credit Union with the understanding they will be applied to this major roof renovation. This is not an initiative that has been approved by the Board nor is this account under the control of the Estonian House Board.

While we always welcome donations made to the Estonian House directly, we hope you can understand that we cannot at this time commit to undertaking a major capital roof repair. As we have previously reported, we are currently working through our future strategy. Stay tuned for an announcement very soon on how you can help.


The Board of Directors of the Estonian House in Toronto Ltd.

Related: http://www.eesti.ca/clarificat...
 
