You are invited to a community consultation meeting that the Estonian Centre is hosting to discuss a development proposal in your neighbourhood. This is an opportunity to learn more and make your voice heard.
Date: Monday, October 30, 2017
Time: 7:00pm
Location: Tartu College, 310 Bloor Street West
Presentation begins at 7:30pm
This is a pre-application meeting to discuss a proposal for a new building for the Estonian Centre, a non-profit community centre
and events venue.
Councillor Cressy asks all potential developers to meet with the community before they submit any application to the City, providing an opportunity for you to give feedback at an early stage. The proponent will make a presentation followed by an
open Q&A session.
Hope to see you there!
https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd...
Estonian Centre Community Consultation Meeting
Eestlased Kanadas 26 Oct 2017 EWR