Estonian Centre Community Consultation Meeting
Eestlased Kanadas 26 Oct 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
You are invited to a community consultation meeting that the Estonian Centre is hosting to discuss a development proposal in  your neighbourhood.  This is an opportunity to learn more and make your voice heard.

Date: Monday, October 30, 2017
Time: 7:00pm
Location: Tartu College, 310 Bloor Street West

Presentation begins at 7:30pm
This is a pre-application meeting to discuss a proposal for a new building for the Estonian Centre, a non-profit community centre
and events venue.

Councillor Cressy asks all potential developers to meet with the community before they submit any application to the City, providing an opportunity for you to give feedback at an early stage. The proponent will make a presentation followed by an
open Q&A session.

Hope to see you there!

https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Oct 27 2017 - Toronto, Tartu College
Pärnu tütarlastekoor Elise kontsert
Oct 29 2017 - Peetri kirik, Toronto 817 Mt.Pleasant Rd
Reformatsioon 500 jumalateenistus - ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja