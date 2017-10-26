Estonian Centre Community Consultation Meeting

You are invited to a community consultation meeting that the Estonian Centre is hosting to discuss a development proposal in your neighbourhood. This is an opportunity to learn more and make your voice heard.Date: Monday, October 30, 2017Time: 7:00pmLocation: Tartu College, 310 Bloor Street WestPresentation begins at 7:30pmThis is a pre-application meeting to discuss a proposal for a new building for the Estonian Centre, a non-profit community centreand events venue.Councillor Cressy asks all potential developers to meet with the community before they submit any application to the City, providing an opportunity for you to give feedback at an early stage. The proponent will make a presentation followed by anopen Q&A session.Hope to see you there!