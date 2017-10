Estonian Centre Communications Committee committed to sharing timely information Estonian Life

Estonian Centre UpdateMembers of the Estonian Centre Communications committee met on Sept. 27to continue their work in sharing of project information, progress andnext steps. From left to right are: Karin Ivand, communications lead;Reet Oolup, Tartu College; Maris-Ann Vanaselja, Estonian Foundation ofCanada; Urve Tamberg, Estonian House and Eric Sehr, Estonian House.Please check Eesti Elu for updates and articles, which will also beposted on the project website at www.estoniancentre.ca There is a listof detailed questions and answers on the website as well, which will beupdated as new information becomes available. If you have any questionsor comments, please email us at The new EstonianCentre is to be located on Madison Avenue next to Tartu College. Projectplanning is overseen by boards of four Estonian-Canadian organizations:Estonian House, Tartu College, Estonian Foundation of Canada and theEstonian Credit Union.