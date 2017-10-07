Estonian Centre Communications Committee committed to sharing timely information Estonian Life

Estonian Centre Update
Members of the Estonian Centre Communications committee met on Sept. 27
to continue their work in sharing of project information, progress and
next steps. From left to right are: Karin Ivand, communications lead;
Reet Oolup, Tartu College; Maris-Ann Vanaselja, Estonian Foundation of
Canada; Urve Tamberg, Estonian House and Eric Sehr, Estonian House.
Please check Eesti Elu for updates and articles, which will also be
posted on the project website at www.estoniancentre.ca There is a list
of detailed questions and answers on the website as well, which will be
updated as new information becomes available. If you have any questions
or comments, please email us at The new Estonian
Centre is to be located on Madison Avenue next to Tartu College. Project
planning is overseen by boards of four Estonian-Canadian organizations:
Estonian House, Tartu College, Estonian Foundation of Canada and the
Estonian Credit Union.
