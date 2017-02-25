Eesti Elu
Estonian Central Council in Canada Awards of Merit 2017 Estonian Life
Eestlased Kanadas 25 Feb 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
February 17, 2017
- pics/2017/02/49268_003_t.jpg

The Estonian Central Council board met on February 13, 2017 and decided to recognize five people who have been valuable through their support, assistance and represention to the Estonian community in Canada.
Board members who took part in the decisions were Anne Liis Keelmann, Helgi Leesment, Marta Kivik, Reet Marten Sehr, Mart Leppik, Paul Läänemets, Taavi Tamtik ja Tõnu Altosaar.
Award of Merit will be awarded to :
Robert Kingsep, Victoria (B.C.) ; Brigid (Soide) Zurock, Vancouver (B.C.), Erika Ülle Kessa, Toronto (ON), Eve Järve, Toronto (ON), Uno Roose, Toronto (ON),

Robert Kingsep. Founding member and former longtime president of the Alberta Estonian Heritage Society. His longtime contribution and activity in Alberta Estonian cultural events were instrumental in the formation of the AEHS.
Brigid (Soide) Zurock. Long time active member of the Vancouver and Calgary ( ?kas oli nii taotluses?) Estonian Association involved in the organization of Estonian festivals in Vancouver and assistant editor to the Vancouver Estonian publication “ Läänekaare Postipoiss”.
Erika Ülle Kessa. A longtime teacher with the Estonian School in Toronto. She has taught various age levels and has been an invaluable asset in the education of Estonian youth who continue to be active in our community.
Eve Järve. Has taught in the Estonian School in Toronto for nearly 25 years and also for ten years in the Estonian Nursery School. Her interest in teaching our language and culture to the very youngest members of our community is invaluable.
Uno Roose. Has been an invaluable asset to the Estonian community in Canada as a member of the Kultuuripärandi Selts ( the Cultural Heritage Association) a videographer and cameraman in recording, editing and archiving various lectures and events within the community and especially at Tartu College.

Estonian Central Council in Canada
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Feb 25 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suures saalis
EV 99a kontsert-aktus

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja