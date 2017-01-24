Estonia presents its best flavours at the International Green Week in Berlin

agri.ee

The 82nd Berlin International Green Week opened on January 19th, 2017. Estonia is one of the more than 60 countries represented at the fair with a wide range of food products.



Green Week is one of the world’s largest food fairs, held annually in Berlin, Germany. It is expected to draw more than 400,000 visitors in nine days. This year, Green Week Partner Country and focus of the fair’s promotional activities is Hungary. Estonia was Green Week Partner Country in 2014.



The Estonian stand is located in hall 8.2 along with other Nordic (including Baltic) countries and is managed by the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce. The focus of the Estonian stand has in recent years been mainly on organic food. At the fair, ECAG will be promoting a wide range of traditional as well as innovative Estonian food products from several Estonian producers: smoked cheese, sprat snacks, game meat, Estonian sharp mustard, rye bread, beer etc.



One of the main motivations for Estonia’s presence at Green Week is to increase awareness and market exposure of Estonian food products in Germany. Through the years, the fair has already attracted several loyal visitors and consumers who are interested in Estonian food. The expectation this year is to win new admirers and customers for Estonian food and food products.



Parallel to the trade fair, Green Week plays host to a global forum for agricultural policy makers. Ministers and high-level officials from all over the world are invited to discuss topics and issues on four panels related to water, e.g. water scarcity and water surplus. Tarmo Tamm, the Minister of Rural Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, will be participating in the discussion panel on issues related to water surplus.