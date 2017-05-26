Estonia one of the few NATO countries that spends 2% on military

Military spending in 2016 by NATO members

US president Donald Trump used his first NATO summit on Thursday to demand European countries pay more towards their defense.President Trump lectured an audience of European leaders that included Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron of France and Germany's Angela Merkel.“NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations,” Mr Trump said.“Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defence. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States.”It is worthwhile to note that Estonia is one of the few NATO countries that spends at least 2% of her GDP on military.