Estonia Koor is 40 years young! Estonian Life
Eestlased Kanadas 26 Aug 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
Estonia Koor is 40 years young!
Estonia Koor invites all former and new members to join us for our anniversary year. We will relive our great musical experiences as well as look forward to the upcoming 150th anniversary Estonian National Song Celebrations. Estonia Koor rehearsals take place Thursday evenings from 7-9:30 pm at the Toronto Estonian House, 958 Broadview Avenue. The first rehearsal takes place Thursday, September 7th. All interested singers are welcome. Information: Riina Klaas, 416-444-4613 or . We look forward to seeing you!
 
