Estonia 13th in the Forbes' Best Countries for Business List, Highest in the Baltics

EIA04.01.2017

Forbes has listed the best countries for doing business in 2017. Estonia ranked 13th - that is highest in the Baltics and the CEE.



Forbes evaluated 11 business environment factors, including property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), bureaucracy, investor protection, and stock market performance. The list contains 139 economies from across the world.



(investinestonia.com)