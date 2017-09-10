ESTO Style: Northern Spirit An Estonian Fashion and Design Experience Estonian Life
September 29, 2017, 7:00 pm at ROM Friday Night Live (#FNLROM: Fashion)
and
October 1, 2017, 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm at Tartu College
Celebrate Canada and Estonia's big birthdays in style with the Canadian premiere of the best of Estonian fashion and design, Northern Spirit. This exciting event is showcasing the most internationally recognized Estonian fashion and design brands. An Instagram-worthy moment at every corner, this nordic fashion collective is a must for any Canadian looking for cutting-edge style.
Northern Spirit is a joint effort between Estonian-Canadians and Estonians to develop cultural ties between creative and talented designers in Estonia with Canadians who share their interests. It is also an opportunity to celebrate both Canada’s 150th and Estonia’s 100th birthdays. As Britta Laumets, Head Designer of Ivo Nikkolo states, “We inspire unique Canadian personalities to shine through with our Nordic design aesthetics.”
Aivar Antonio Lätt, Head Designer of Baltman’s menswear adds, “Baltman’s core concept is Nordic simplicity and functionality in design married with soft and warm elegance of Italian fabrics. Scandinavian meets Mediterranean – you can call it Scanditerranean, if you wish. Our design philosophy is strongly based on protecting these elements, a concept very well understood in Canada, being in same latitude as Estonia.”
The Estonian delegation includes the innovative brands: Tanel Veenre Jewellery, Oksana Tandit, Monton, Baltman, Ivo Nikkolo, Sangar and D’Difference. In addition, highlight designs of Roberta Einer’s new fashion collection will be included in the performance. Roberta is Estonia’s highly successful UK based luxury womenswear designer, whose clients include Lady Gaga and Rihanna. She is presenting her collections during the official program of London Fashion Week.
Highlights include A Fundraising Fashion Showcase, Showroom, Film and Look Book keepsake at Tartu College, Sunday October 1st, 2017 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, 310 Bloor St. W, The Annex. (doors open at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm). A pop-up showroom will be open, providing a truly unique opportunity where preorders for fashion designers' work and online orders can be made. The products will be sent to the buyers at a later date. Drinks and appetizers will be available at the cash bar. Price: $40 Students-$20
Tickets available online at vemu.ca, Tartu College and the Estonian Credit Union (hours listed at www.estoniancu.com.
Media & Guests Showroom Open at Tartu College, Friday, September 29, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, & Monday, October 2, 10:00 am– 1:00 pm.
Northern Spirit fashion showcase on its own is also at the Royal Ontario Museum’s Friday Night Live Fashion, Friday, September 29 at 7:00- 11:30 pm. Tickets available online at rom.on.ca/fnl. 19+ only with valid government issued (not yet expired, with photo and date of birth) ID required.
EERO (Estonian Ecumenical Relief Organization) is pleased to bring this exciting event to Canada with the cooperation of Estonian Studies Center/VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) and the EFBA (Estonian Fashion Brands Association). Funds raised by the events at Tartu College will go to support programs for disabled children, adults and seniors in Estonia. EERO is a registered Canadian charity that supports health, education and community programs in Estonia. ESC/VEMU is a registered Canadian charity that supports the advancement of cultural heritage of Canadian-Estonians. Toronto has one of the largest communities of Estonians abroad in the world.
For more information: vemu.ca, tel: 416-925-9405
Facebook @EERO Instagram @estostyle
Facebook VEMU @vemu.ca www.vemu.ca