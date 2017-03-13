EstDocs Short Film Competition calls on Filmmakers to Submit by October 2, 2017

TORONTO, CANADA, March 13, 2017 – If you've got a camera, passion for filmmaking and an idea for an Estonian-themed documentary or docudrama, enter your short film into this year’s EstDocs Short Film Competition. The 9th EstDocs Short Film Competition continues to be the only international short film contest of its kind to focus on Estonian-themed content.
Award-winning films and honorary mentions are eligible for monetary prizes and will be featured at the EstDocs Documentary Film Festival Gala at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema this November.
Not an Estonian? We’ve got you covered. New to this year, there will be a special “Friends of Estonia” award, awarded to the best submission by a non-Estonian filmmaker.
The EstDocs Short Film Competition has a robust online presence during and after the festival where films are viewed and shared long after the festival closes its curtains for the year.
The EstDocs Film Festival runs from November 3 - 7, 2017.
Seize your story! Here is the submission process:
• Film length
All films must be under seven minutes in length and sub-titled in English or in English.
• Submission Theme
The EstDocs Short Film Competition welcomes short documentary films which are either live action or animated and in any style, provided that:
a) The film has some connection to Estonia or Estonians;
b) The film is a documentary or docudrama.
• Submission Process
The entry form and guidelines for the Short Film Competition are available at www.EstDocs.com.
Past competition submissions and winners can be viewed at Youtube.com/EstDocsTO.
Entrants may submit films by mail or by electronic means for the October 2, 2017 deadline.
All accepted submissions will be screened in Toronto prior to the festival for Audience Award selection.
About EstDocs
EstDocs is a not-for-profit Estonian documentary film festival and competition held in Toronto that presents narratives about the Baltic nation of Estonia. Its mission is to provide a 360 perspective on Estonian history, politics, arts, culture and more. During the past 12 years, EstDocs has raised the profile of up-and-coming filmmakers and has had the pleasure of featuring the country’s top internationally recognized filmmakers. All public screenings are either in English or have English subtitles.
