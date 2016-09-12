Eesti Majas *Tegime ilusaks!* EST, ENG

Suve jooksul olid talgulised kõvasti töös tegemas keldrikorruse ilusaks. Toronto Eesti Seltsi Täienduskool oli saanud toetust, et teha klassiruumid korda ja me hea meelega andsime vabatahtlikku tööjõudu et seda läbi viia. Saime ka Home Depot’st toetust! Alustasime klassiruum nr. 9’ga, mis oli täis kappe ja raamatuid ja muud kola. Tühjendasime selle ära, võtsime vaiba üles ja siis tuli kõige raskem osa: materjalide ja värvide valik. Selleks tegime uurimistööd internetil, ostsime värviproovid ja põrandamaterjaliproovid ja küsisime mitmelt nõu ja arvamist. Tööjõudu jatkus ja toreda koostööga saime rohkemgi tehtud. Värvisime ka klassiruumid nr. 10 ja 11 ja terve galerii koridori ja siis ka ülejäänud keldri seinad mis hädasti vajasid värvi. Panime uusi põrandaliiste ja valged tahvlid klassiruumi ja tegime parandusi. Tulge vaatama meie kätetööd!Me oleme eriti tänulikud professionaalidele kes oma aega ja oskust annetasid: Rick Hutchings (värvimisega) ja Armand Leppik (klassiruumi nr. 9 põranda panemisega ja valgete tahvlite kohale toomise ja üles panemisega) ja järgmistele töö tegijatele: Maret Kapp, Ester Kivi, Erika Jõgi, Linda Soolepp, Emma Soolepp, Rein Kuris, Roul Martjak, Victoria Hutchings, Monica Hutchings, Silvia Vaikla, Genevieve Perron, Ingrid Jaenes, Katariina Jaenes, Kristiina Valter, Annaliisa McConville, Seliina McConville, Nelli Hubel.Sellega oli meie kambas kõik vanused 14 aastast pensionäärideni.Aga töö käib ikka edasi et teha meie ühiskonna kodu ilusaks. Järgmiseks hakkame Suures Saalis korrastustööd tegema. Kui tahad ka kaasa lüüa, palun teata või helista 416-419-9507!@Estonian House *We are making it shine!*This summer volunteers were working hard at the Estonian House making the basement shine with fresh paint. The Estonian School received a donation to spruce up the classrooms and we were delighted to join in to carry out the work. We also got a donation from Home Depot. We started with classroom nr. 9, emptying all the cabinets, books, old materials and accumulated junk, and then removed the old carpet. The most difficult part was choosing the colours and materials. We researched options on the internet, bought samples and asked several people for opinions and input. We had lots of enthusiastic helpers, which made the effort fun, and we managed to do more: we painted classrooms 10 and 11, the gallery hallway, and also the other basement walls that have been craving a fresh coat of paint. New baseboards were installed, two new whiteboards were brought in, and repairs were made. Come and see the results!We are especially grateful for professionals who donated their expertise and time: Rick Hutchings (painting) and Armand Leppik (classroom nr. 9 flooring installation and whiteboard delivery and installation) and to our hard workers: Maret Kapp, Ester Kivi, Erika Jõgi, Linda Soolepp, Emma Soolepp, Rein Kuris, Roul Martjak, Victoria Hutchings, Monica Hutchings, Silvia Vaikla, Genevieve Perron, Ingrid Jaenes, Katariina Jaenes, Kristiina Valter, Annaliisa McConville, Seliina McConville, Nelli Hubel. Thus our team members ranged from age 14 through to the older generation.We will continue to work and make our community home beautiful. Next we will tackle the Grand Hall. If you would like to help, please write: or call 416-419-9507!