Edible bouquet for the practical EstonianOnEstonia celebrated the 26th anniversary of its reindependence, known as(Reindependence Day). It landed on(Sunday) this year, which meant no extra day off work... But happily, that will not be the case for the next 4 years. On that day, we also happened to be celebrating a mere mortal's(birthday) and guests brought tokens of appreciation aka(gifts), including this(edible bouquet) from a backyard in the Kassi/saba ("Cat's Tail") neighbourhood of Tallinn.The blossoms are yellow(calendula officinalis, pot marigold), which can be eaten in salads or as a garnish, tied around your sore finger, or dried for tea.petals () range from yellow to bright orange, they close their blossoms at night, and their name means "white bread flower" in Estonian. They are powerhouses of healing.Extending outward are stalks of(melissa officinalis, lemon balm), which makes another yummy tea. Its relativeis on the left and beneath the(blossoms) are the long, lobed leaves of the(herb) Estonians call. It's native to the(Mediterranean) region, and Italians call it rucola. In Britain and Australia it's known as rocket (from the French) and in North America, you call it arugula, which is also from an Italian dialect. The(ye old book o' words) claims its official Estonian name is("field foreign cabbage"), which is misleading, since it belongs to the(mustard) family, hence its pungent strong flavour. But everyone calls ithere anyway.At the very bottom are the red leaves of(red wood sorrel), which people mistake for(clover) because of its leaves, and therefore also call it(lucky shamrock). In this(bouquet) we have the decorative, garden, red-leafed variety; in the woods it's green. Both are wonderfully sour and edible, as any(shepherd) can attest to. Perfect in salads and soups. Practical is beautiful!May there be enough to eat.Riina Kindlam, Tallinn