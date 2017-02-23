Each year on February 24th, The Republic of Estonia celebrates its Independence Day.

Each year on February 24th, The Republic of Estonia celebrates its Independence Day. Festivities are already gearing up for the centenary in 2018.Roughly 100 years ago, the Estonian people were caught in a battle for independence from the Russian Empire, from 1917 to 1920. The most significant day was February 24th, 1918, on which Estonia declared statehood, which is commemorated as a national holiday.