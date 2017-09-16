Eesti Elu
Dear students and parents! Estonian Life
Eesti Elu
Dear students and parents!
Wishing you all the best as a new school year begins! Thank you to all who joined us for the youth song festival this summer of 2017 and I hope your trips were all fantastic!
The next big song festival will be in 2019, which will be extra special for two reasons. It will be the 150th anniversary of song festivals, having begun in 1969. It will also be a part of the Estonia 100 celebrations, which extend to 2020 for the 100th anniversary of the Peace Treaty signed in Tartu, successfully ending the War of Estonia's Independence against Russia.
For such an important event, there will be a lot of interest, many, many choirs registering and a lot of competition as a result to be accepted.
It would be great if you could let us know of your interest and intent to join the Toronto Eesti Koolikoor as soon as possible this fall. We will have to register the choir members names in early 2018 and then they send us the music books. As soon as we have the music, we will start practices.
May your hearts always sing!
Please call or text or email Elle Rosenberg, cell 416-970-5930,
 
