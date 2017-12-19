Czardas Monti Detlef Tewes Boris Bagger Mandolin Orchestra Ettlingen
Eestlased Saksamaal 19 Dec 2017  EWR
edition49 music publishing company
Published on Dec 18, 2017
Vittorio Monti (1886-1922)- Czardas, sheet music in several arrangements http://www.edition49.de ,soloist Detlef Tewes http://www.detlef-tewes.de , arranged Detlef Tewes, conducted by
http://www.BorisBagger.de , Prof. Boris Bagger is teaching guitar at the university of Music in

Karlsruhe, Germany http://www.hfm-karlsruhe.de , http://www.mandolinenorchester.... - Live concert in Ettlingen / Germany, Schlossgartenhalle - Completely Sold Out 6 weeks before concert,

produced by http://www.edition49.de

This piece is written originally for mandolin and piano!
 
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
