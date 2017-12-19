Czardas Monti Detlef Tewes Boris Bagger Mandolin Orchestra Ettlingen
edition49 music publishing company
Published on Dec 18, 2017
Vittorio Monti (1886-1922)- Czardas, sheet music in several arrangements http://www.edition49.de ,soloist Detlef Tewes http://www.detlef-tewes.de , arranged Detlef Tewes, conducted by
http://www.BorisBagger.de , Prof. Boris Bagger is teaching guitar at the university of Music in
Karlsruhe, Germany http://www.hfm-karlsruhe.de , http://www.mandolinenorchester.... - Live concert in Ettlingen / Germany, Schlossgartenhalle - Completely Sold Out 6 weeks before concert,
produced by http://www.edition49.de
This piece is written originally for mandolin and piano!