Councillors turn down requests to build two condo towers on Broadview
News Feb 25, 2018 by David Nickle Toronto.com
The site of the old Whistlers pub (seen here with former owner Steve Mastoras) is slated for redevelopment. But the Toronto and East York Community Council was having none of a plan to build a 10-storey condo tower there. - staff/Metroland
Councillors have turned down two applications to build highrise condominiums on Broadview Avenue that would have stretched the height and density limits of two-year-old development rules for the area.
One of the applications would have seen a 10-storey condominium tower built on the site of the old Whistler’s Grille and Café-Bar at Broadview and Mortimer Avenues.
Another was a proposal for a property across the road and a few buildings to the north, to amend the official plan to let the Salvation Army redevelop an historic site at 1132 Broadview, backing onto Hillside Drive, with an 11-storey building plus penthouse.
That site is currently occupied by five low-rise buildings that are used by the Salvation Army for programs and housing for adults with developmental disabilities. To the rear on Hillside is an old coach house building that’s listed on the city’s Heritage Register.
City planning staff at the Toronto and East York Community Council meeting recommended against allowing both amendments to the official plan, which on Broadview allows buildings no higher than five storeys. Council approved that amendment in July of 2016.
Residents in the East York neighbourhood lined up to largely support the staff recommendations.
David Frish, who lives near the old Whistler’s site, said that building more highrises along with the ones already along Broadview would be a mistake.
“One mistake in the past is not an excuse to make a mistake in the future,” he said. “The presence of 20-storey buildings along Broadview is not an excuse to violate the principles of the Broadview Avenue Planning Study.”
He and others noted that Broadview is already congested with traffic .
“If there’s a problem on the DVP or even on Pape, Broadview is a disaster,” said Meegan Loudon, speaking against the Salvation Army proposal. A Hillside resident, Loudon said that the density on the historic site would have a serious impact on the street.
Local Toronto-Danforth Councillor Mary Fragedakis said the limitations on density made sense because of larger infrastructure issues.
“”If you’ve ever been at Broadview Station at morning rush hour, you’ve seen several trains leave you behind,” she said. “That’s why they came out with the right plan.”
