Commemoration of June 1941 Deportations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Eestlased Kanadas 14 Jun 2017 EWR
The event was organized by The Baltic Federation, The Estonian Central Council, Latvian National Federation and Lithuanian-Canadian Community.
Nearly 100,000 refugees from the Baltic States came to Canada fleeing Soviet occupation and terror after WWII. The trauma that their families experienced through political repression and ethnic and cultural genocide at the hands of the Soviet authorities are passed along through generations and continue to haunt Canadians of Baltic heritage.
Photos: Maimu Mölder