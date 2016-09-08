Citizenship, to have and have not, that is the tough question (II) Estonian Life

Laas LeivatCurrently it seems to be the intention of the Estonian government, interior minister Hanno Pevkur, to amend the citizenship law to allow dual citizenship to individuals who have it by birthright and deny it to those who have acquired it by naturalization. Critics say that this would be unusual, not accepted elsewhere, when in fact it is not uncommon internationally.(The Estonian Constitution states: “Every child of whose parents one is a citizen of Estonia is entitled to Estonian citizenship by birth. Everyone who has forfeited his or her Estonian citizenship as a minor is entitled to its restoration. No one may be deprived of an Estonian citizenship acquired by birth.”)Opponents of this proposal raise questions regarding persons of dual loyalties, possible accusations about discrimination against those not allowed dual citizenship, the creation of “first’’ and “second`` class citizen communities, etc..Some of these issues may be better understood by looking at the practices elsewhere, especially in Europe. Who is regarded as a citizen and the rights of such citizenship are determined by each country, which sets its own criteria for citizenship. A person concurrently regarded as a citizen of more than one state under the laws of these states is one who has multiple citizenship, also known as dual citizenship or multiple nationality.National laws may include criteria as to specific circumstances in which someone may concurrently hold another citizenship. A country may withdraw its own citizenship, if a person acquires the citizenship of another country.(Pikemalt Eesti Elu 26. augusti paberlehest)