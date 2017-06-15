Christ Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church, Hamilton Ontario
Eesti kirikud 15 Jun 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/06/49888_001_t.jpg

Divine worship for the remembrance of people from the Baltic countries deported to Siberia.
June 14, 2017
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church, Hamilton Ontario

This is my song, O God of all the nations,
A song of peace for lands afar and mine.
This is my home, the country where my heart is,
Here are my hopes, my dreams, my holy shrine.
But other hearts in other lands are beating,
With hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.

My county’s skies are bluer than the ocean,
And sunlight beams on clover leaf and pine.
But other lands have sunlight too, and clover,
And skies are everywhere as blue as mine.
O hear my song, thou God of all the nations,
A song of peace for their land and for mine.

Text: Lloyd Stone Music: Jean Sibelius (Finlandia)
 
