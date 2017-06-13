Ceremony Pays Tribute to 100 Million Victims of Communism, Honors Former Estonian PM
Rahvusvahelised uudised 13 Jun 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/06/49875_001_t.jpg

Former PM Estonia Mart Laar
Saeima/Flickr
http://www.breitbart.com/natio...
by Adam Shaw12 Jun 201759
The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation honored the memory of the approximately 100 million victims of communist regimes Friday, pledging to further the cause of a world without the left-wing ideology.

At the 10th Annual Roll Call of Nations in Washington D.C., the foundation awarded the Truman-Reagan Medal of Freedom to Mart Laar, a former Estonian Prime Minister who pursued pro-growth policies in the early nineties and helped Estonia’s economy boom in the post-Soviet era.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Laar has worked for the International Committee for Democracy in Cuba, the Human Rights Foundation, and on the advisory council for the Victims of Communism Memorial to draw attention to the crimes of communist regimes.

The medal has previously been awarded to Pope John Paul II and William F. Buckley Jr. President George W. Bush dedicated the memorial in 2007.

The ceremony included dozens of embassies and human rights organizations laying wreaths at the memorial to honor those nations and peoples who are, or were formerly, “captive” under communism, according to a press release by the foundation.

The keynote remarks were delivered by Vytautas Landsbergis – a former Chairman of the Supreme Council of Lithuania and a current member of the European Parliament. He described the struggle of communism versus freedom as “an existential rivalry between humans.”

“Communism sees one’s brother as one’s enemy,” he said.
- pics/2017/06/49875_002_t.jpg
 
