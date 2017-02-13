California Officials won't lift evacuations for 188,000 as flood danger around Calif. dam eases Fox News
At least 188,000 people will have to stay away from their homes as crews work to calm the potential flood danger around a dam's troubled emergency spillway in northern California Monday, emergency officials said.
The evacuations were announced suddenly after engineers discovered a hole that was eroding near the top of the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway Sunday, sparking fears it could fail. The Oroville Dam, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, is the tallest in the country.
