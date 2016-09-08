Black Ribbon Day in Toronto, August 23, 1991

Published on Aug 19, 2016Black Ribbon Day demonstration in Toronto at Nathan Philips Square on August 23, 1991. This was the 6th time Black Ribbon Day was organized by the International Black Ribbon Day Committee (BRDC) to condemn the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and to remember victims of Stalinism and Nazism. In 1991 the Black Ribbon Day demonstration took place days after the Republic of Estonia declared its re-independence on August 20th, 1991. This event was one of many stepping stones leading to the crumbling of the Soviet bloc in 1991. 56 cities around the world held Black Ribbon Day demonstrations that year.The speakers in this video include: Master of Ceremonies, John Cunning (04:30); Moderator, Avo Kittask (06:49); Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Barbara McDougall; the Vice-President of the Baltic and Eastern European Committee at the Canadian Parliament, Jesse Philip Flis (16:23); President of World Congress of Free Ukrainians, Yuri Shymko (27:10); President of the Baltic Federation in Canada and the Estonian Central Council in Canada, Laas Leivat (45:10), and President of the BRDC, Markus Hess (57:20). Participants were also greeted by the Canadian Citizenship Minister, Elaine Ziemba (25:08); Vice-President of the BRDC, David Sommerville (49:40); member of the Toronto City Council, Chris Korwin-Kuczynski, a message from the PM of Ontario, Bob Rae and City of Toronto Mayor, Art Eggleton were also read. A prayer was led by Rev. Myroslaw Stacie (01:05:40).Let this video remind us of the events that occurred 25 years ago as we celebrate 25 years of restored independence of the Republic of Estonia. Long live Estonia! Elagu Eesti!