Annual Montreal Estonian Society Golf Tournament

Eesti on minu jaoks tugevuse, aga...

Mati Pungas artiklile Eesti on minu jaoks tugevuse, aga... : Väljendite analüüs valimiseelses Eestis 2016 Moto: Väärtustekultuuri katkestus on...

Vaja on poliitjõudu kellel oleks...

arnole artiklile Vaja on poliitjõudu kellel oleks... : Asjalik kirjutis koos ettepanekuga. Arnole soovitaks kirjutist pärast esimest nelja äärmiselt...